AMAZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Amazon.com, Inc. on Behalf of Amazon Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMZN) on behalf of Amazon stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Amazon has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 6, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating how Amazon handled disclosures on employees’ use of third-party sellers' data to boost its own private-label business.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $105.98, or 3.2%, to close at $3,175.12 per share on April 6, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Amazon shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

