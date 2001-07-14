BUTTERFLY DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Butterfly Network, Inc and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Butterfly Network, Inc. (“Butterfly” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BFLY) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of (a) all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Butterfly securities between February 16, 2021 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), and/or (b) all holders of Butterfly common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on February 12, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Longview and Butterfly. Investors have until April 18, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, on February 12, 2021, Longview shareholders voted to approve the merger with Butterfly. On February 16, 2021, Longview changed its name to Butterfly Network, Inc. and began trading on the NYSE.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Additionally, the Proxy and defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Butterfly had overstated its post-merger business and financial prospects; (ii) Butterfly’s financial projections failed to take into account the COVID-19 pandemic's broad consequences, which included healthcare logistical challenges, and medical personnel fatigue; and (iii) Butterfly's gross margin levels and revenue projections were less sustainable than the Company had represented.

On November 15, 2021, Butterfly announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. In a press release, Butterfly advised, among other things, that the Company's total gross margin for the quarter was negative 35% and that the Company expected its revenue for 2021 to be $60-$62 million, significantly below the guidance it gave out in Q1 of $76-80 million. On an earnings call the same day, Butterfly’s CEO stated that the Company's results were impacted by “healthcare logistical challenges, and doctor, nurse, and medical technician fatigue concurrent with COVID conditions and its broad consequences.”

On this news, Butterfly’s stock price fell $1.08, or 12.55%, to close at $7.52 per share on November 15, 2021.

