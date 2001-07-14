AURINIA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Aurinia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AUPH) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Aurinia securities between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 14, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and the People’s Republic of China (“China”). The Company’s only product is LUPKYNIS, which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia’s 2022 sales outlook for LUPKYNIS would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS’s commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 28, 2022, Aurinia issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Among other items, Aurinia reported a year-over-year revenue decline and announced a lower-than-expected sales outlook for 2022.

On this news, Aurinia’s common share price fell $3.94 per share, or 24.26%, to close at $12.30 per share on February 28, 2022.

As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

