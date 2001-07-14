BERKELEY LIGHTS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Berkeley Lights, Inc. - BLI

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NasdaqGS: BLI).

On September 15, 2021, Scorpion Capital reported a wide range of criticisms against the Company purportedly based on extensive research and interviews of former employees and end-users, including that its machines were onerous, unusable, a waste of money, and had an error rate 50% higher than standard lab equipment, and that a negligible addressable market and negative customer experiences had further hindered the Company’s growth potential, among other things.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Berkeley Lights’ officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

