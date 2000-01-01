4 Small Caps for Growth-Focused Investors

Investors who are seeking opportunities among growth stocks could be interested in the following small-cap stocks, as they represent companies whose trailing 12-month net income per share has improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive recommendation ratings for them.

Banner Corp

The first company to consider is Banner Corp. ( BANR, Financial), a Walla Walla, Washington-based regional bank providing commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses and public organizations across Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho and Utah.

For the most recent year ended Dec. 31, 2021, Banner Corp. reported diluted earnings from continuing operations of $5.76 per share, an impressive 76.69% year-over-year increase.

The stock price ($55.26 per share on April 14) hasn't moved as much year over year, with a 52-week range of $49.10 to $66.79 and a market cap of around $1.89 billion.

The company paid a quarterly cash dividend of 44 cents per common share on Feb. 14. The company hasn't reduced the dividend since 2017. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 3.02% while the forward dividend yield is 3.18%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $68 per share.

Danaos Corp

The second stock to consider is Danaos Corp. ( DAC, Financial), a Greek owner and operator of container ships on global waters. In particular, the company offers maritime transport services such as chartering its ships to liner carriers. Currently, it has a fleet of 71 container ships with a total cargo capacity of approximately 436,500 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

For the most recent year ended Dec. 31, 2021, Danaos Corp. reported diluted earnings from continuing operations of $51.15 per share, an astonishing 693.02% year-over-year increase.

The stock price ($88.77 per share on April 14) is up 67.33% over the past year for a 52-week range of $46.65 to $107.47 and a market cap of $1.84 billion.

The company reintroduced the quarterly dividend in 2021, paying 50 cents per common share on June 9 and increasing it to 75 cents per common share last paid on Feb. 28. Previously, the company hadn't paid quarterly dividends since the financial crisis in 2008. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 2.53% while the forward dividend yield is 3.38%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $122.50 per share.

Veritex Holdings

The third company to consider is Veritex Holdings Inc. ( VBTX, Financial), a Dallas, Texas-based regional bank that provides a variety of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and professionals. The bank manages full-service branches, 18 of which are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and 10 in the Houston metropolitan area.

For the most recent year ended Dec. 31, 2021, Veritex Holdings reported diluted earnings from continuing operations of $2.77 per share, a whopping 87.16% year-over-year increase.

The stock price ($34.60 per share on April 14) hasn't moved as much year over year, for a 52-week range of $27.28 to $45.36 and a market cap of around $1.852 billion.

The company paid a quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per common share on Feb. 25. The company has increased the dividend by 8.8% over the past year. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 2.23% while the forward dividend yield is 2.31%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average price target of about $49 per share.

Overstock.com

The fourth company to consider is Overstock.com Inc. ( OSTK, Financial), a Midvale, Utah-based online retailer of furniture such as decor, rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, kitchen and dining items for U.S. households. Its products and services are sold through the company's internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca and overstockgovernment.com.

For the most recent year ended Dec. 31, 2021, Overstock.com reported diluted earnings from continuing operations of $3.09 per share, an impressive 41.66% year-over-year increase.

The stock price ($38.41 per share on April 14) dropped 43.61% year-over-year for a 52-week range of $35.67 to $111.28 and a market cap of around $1.66 billion.

The company doesn’t pay dividends.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average price target of about $105.20 per share.