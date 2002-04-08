SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Viasat, Inc. and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm - VSAT

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Viasat, Inc. ( VSAT) of behalf of the company’s shareholders.



On November 8, 2021, Viasat announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Inmarsat in a $7.3 billion transaction. In connection with the proposed acquisition, Viasat has agreed to issue over 46 million shares of stock to Inmarsat’s stockholders who are, as a result, expected to own approximately 37.5% of the combined company. Following the announcement of the transaction, shares of Viasat’s stock declined over $8.00 per share, or over 12% in value, during intraday trading.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the transaction as structured is fair to Viasat and its shareholders, and whether the company’s shareholders are being provided with all material information necessary to evaluate and vote on the proposed transaction.

Viasat shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/viasat-inc/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

