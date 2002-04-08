SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating TEGNA Inc. (: TGNA) on behalf of the company's stockholders.



On February 22, 2022, TEGNA announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private investment firm Standard General. According to the announcement, TEGNA stockholders are expected to receive $24.00 per share in cash for their TGNA shares of stock. Following the proposed transaction, shares of TEGNA’s stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of TEGNA’s Board of Directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties by failing to maximize the buyout price for TGNA investors, and whether TEGNA shareholders are being provided with all material information about the proposed transaction.

TEGNA shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 - 0750, or by email ([email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/tegna/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

