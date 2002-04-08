SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) and Encourages Long-Term Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating PaySign, Inc. (“Paysign” or the “Company”) ( PAYS) on behalf of the Company’s long-term stockholders.



Recently an amended securities fraud complaint was filed against PaySign on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s common stock between March 12, 2019 and March 31, 2020. According to the complaint, during that time period PaySign and certain of the Company’s executive officers made a series of false and/or misleading statements to investors concerning material weaknesses in PaySign’ internal controls over financial reporting.

As detailed in the complaint, on March 16, 2020, PaySign announced a delay in the filing of its Annual Report for Fiscal 2019 because of a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting and information technology general controls. Following this news, shares of PaySign’s common stock declined by nearly 17% in value, to close at $4.59 per share on March 16, 2020.

Approximately two weeks later, on March 31, 2020, Paysign issued a press release announcing that it would again postpone its earnings results call, scheduled for that same day, “to complete its year-end closing procedures.” Following this additional news, shares of PaySign’s common stock further declined in value by over 22%.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of PaySign’s board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its stockholders in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Current PaySign stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company’s common stock prior to July 1, 2019 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/paysign-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

