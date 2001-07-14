UiPath and NCS Forge Multi-Pronged Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Automated Service Delivery Across Asia Pacific

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise+automation software company, today announced a strategic partnership with NCS for the deployment of enterprise-grade automation capabilities. The partnership will support NCS in its journey toward becoming the leading technology services firm in Asia Pacific with an automation-first approach to services delivery. The joint go-to-market effort will bring the power of automation to both public and private enterprises from across industries, such as telecommunications, government, and financial services, particularly in high growth markets like Singapore, Australia, and Asia Pacific.

NCS, a UiPath Diamond Business Partner, will create an NCS UiPath Automation Practice to build automation solutions on the UiPath platform to enhance its NEXT+services+capabilities. The solutions will allow organizations to harness automation to transform digitally, improve operational efficiencies, and optimize for emerging technologies. For consumers, increased automation will improve speed and accuracy of processes including enabling effective onboarding for new customers, ensuring seamless operations and issue resolution, as well as added convenience with broader self-service options.

Howie Lau, Managing Partner of Corporate Development and Partnerships, NCS, said, “The convergence of 5G, IoT, and artificial intelligence (AI) has created new business opportunities for enterprises and consumers. To fully capitalize on this, enterprises need to improve the performance, flexibility, and reliability of their technology. NCS is investing in developing intelligent and automated operating models to deliver rich customer experiences and drive high-impact employee engagement. Through our partnership with UiPath, we are reimagining and simplifying internal processes by integrating automation into our business units and products to offer our clients more intelligent and elevated services for the digital age.”

Rick Harshman, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Asia Pacific and Japan, UiPath said, “NCS is a proven leader in digital services and as an early adopter of automation, it has a sophisticated knowledge base to redefine how its customers and partners are shaping the future. Asia Pacific is a rapidly evolving market with potential for tremendous growth for automation-first organizations. UiPath shares NCS’ vision for human-centric, sustainable automation adoption, democratizing access to technology that improves the world around us. We are excited to partner with NCS on the next phase of its automation journey.”

The NCS UiPath Automation Practice will have more than 250 employees focused on the process discovery, automation testing, and delivery of the fully automated enterprise. NCS aims to upskill and certify its UiPath practitioners within the next three years and deploy hundreds of automations within the organization. Embedding these offerings into its existing solutions will enable clients across Asia Pacific to transition to a fully automated enterprise.

NCS provides a wide range of differentiated and end-to-end technology and digital services across 61 specializations delivered through the expertise of its 10,000-strong team throughout Asia Pacific. To learn more about business solutions from NCS, please visit+here. For more information about how UiPath is helping telecommunications firms manage large volumes of operational processes, please visit+here.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic+Process+Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

About NCS

NCS, a subsidiary of Singtel Group, is a leading technology services firm with presence in Asia Pacific and partners with governments and enterprises to advance communities through technology. Combining the experience and expertise of its 10,000-strong team across 61 specializations, NCS provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients with its NEXT capabilities in digital, cloud and platforms, as well as core offerings in application, infrastructure, engineering and cybersecurity. NCS also believes in building a strong partner ecosystem with leading technology players, research institutions and start-ups to support open innovation and co-creation. For more information, visit ncs.co.

