Philly Shipyard Awarded Fifth NSMV

Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI), the sole operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA (XOAX: PHLY), today announced the authorization by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD) and subsequent order from TOTE Services, LLC (TOTE Services) for the construction of one additional National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) - marking the fifth and final NSMV in the training ship series. This modern vessel will replace the aging training vessel at California State University Maritime Academy in Vallejo, California.

Construction of the new vessel (NSMV 5) is expected to commence in 2023. The contractual delivery date for NSMV 5 is set in 2026.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2022 / The order was placed under the April 2020 contract with TOTE Services, which allows for the construction of up to five NSMVs. The initial award included the first two vessels in the NSMV program (NSMVs 1 and 2). The next two vessels in the NSMV program (NSMVs 3 and 4) were ordered in January 2021.

Today's award for NSMV 5 is valued at approximately USD 300 million, bringing the total order intake under the contract for the five-ship program to be approximately USD 1.5 billion.

As announced in November 2021, PSI's order backlog also includes a contract from Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, LLC to construct one Jones Act-compliant Subsea Rock Installation Vessel (SRIV), with a contract value of approximately USD 200 million. The SRIV will be constructed in between NSMVs 4 and 5.

"It is truly a great day for Philly Shipyard as we are now responsible for building the complete series of the NSMV program - a physical symbol of MARAD's investment in the future of maritime education and training," said Steinar Nerbovik, President and CEO of Philly Shipyard. "The NSMV program continues to mark a turning point in our Company's transformation to serve both commercial and government markets."

Mr. Nerbovik continued, "I would like to thank both TOTE Services and MARAD for their continued support. This award increases our order backlog to six vessels, which includes five NSMVs and one SRIV. Together with our union partners, workforce, and supplier network, our current backlog reinforces that shipbuilding is here to stay in Philadelphia."

The NSMVs will be owned by MARAD, which developed the initial concept for the design. Construction of the NSMVs will not require any third-party financing.

Keel laying of NSMV 1 occurred in December 2021 and full production start of NSMV 2 occurred in November 2021 in accordance with plan. Pre-production activities on NSMVs 3 and 4 and SRIV 1 are ongoing.

The contract for the NSMV program has allowed Philly Shipyard to reconstitute its workforce as production ramps up. The total workforce at Philly Shipyard is currently around 1,200. It is expected that operations at Philly Shipyard will reach full capacity in mid-2022.

About the NSMV Program

The NSMV will help to sustain world-class, U.S. maritime training operations at the state maritime academies by equipping young American mariners with the most modern and adaptable training platform. The NSMV will feature numerous instructional spaces and a full training bridge with accommodation for up to 600 cadets to train in a first-rate maritime academic environment at sea. State maritime academies graduate approximately 70% of all new officers each year - the merchant mariners who help keep cargoes and the economy moving. Many also support U.S. national security by crewing military sealift vessels.

Along with serving as an educational and training platform, the NSMV will also be available to uniquely support federal government efforts in response to national and international disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes. In this role as a National Defense Reserve Fleet vessel, the NSMV will incorporate medical capabilities, a command and control platform, and berthing for up to 1,000 first responders and recovery workers. The vessel's roll-on/roll-off ramp and crane to facilitate container storage capabilities will enable it to provide critical support equipment and supplies to those in need.

About Philly Shipyard

Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI) is a leading U.S. shipbuilder that is presently pursuing a mix of commercial and government work. It possesses a state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility and has earned a reputation as a preferred provider of oceangoing merchant vessels with a track record of delivering quality ships, having delivered around 50% of all large ocean-going Jones Act commercial ships since 2000. PSI is the sole operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA. Philly Shipyard ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (XOAX: PHLY) and is majority-owned by Aker Capital AS, which in turn is wholly-owned by Aker ASA (Aker). Aker is an industrial investment company that exercises active ownership to create value. Aker has ownership interests in oil and gas, renewable energy and green technologies, maritime assets, marine biotechnology and industrial software, and its portfolio includes companies like Aker BP, Aker Horizons, Aker BioMarine, Cognite, and Aker Solutions.

