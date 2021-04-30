PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention AbbVie Inc. ("AbbVie") (NYSE: ABBV) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against AbbVie includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Pfizer Inc.'s drug Xeljanz extended to Abbvie's drug Rinvoq and to other Janus kinase enzyme inhibitor drugs; (2) as a result, it was likely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: June 6, 2022

Aggrieved AbbVie investors only have until June 6, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-abbvie-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-6-2022-301526618.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong