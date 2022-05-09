Trex Company Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE:TREX], the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking, railing and outdoor living products and a leading national provider of custom-engineered commercial railing systems, will issue its first quarter 2022 earnings release on Monday, May 9, 2022, after the close of the U.S. market.

You are invited to participate in the Company’s conference call hosted by senior management on May 9, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Their prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session.

1Q22 Conference Call Date & Time:

Monday, May 9, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

To participate on the day of the call, dial 1-844-792-3734 or internationally 1-412-317-5126 approximately ten minutes before the call and tell the operator you wish to join the Trex Company Conference Call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex Company website at 1Q22+Earnings+Webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Trex website for 30 days.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, low-maintenance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to have been named to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies and to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on LinkedIn (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Ftrex-company%2F), Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

