Takeda's TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab-flyo) Prefilled Syringe Now Available for People With Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Ages 12 Years and Older in the United States

Takeda (TSE%3A4502%2FNYSE%3ATAK) today announced TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab-flyo) injection single-dose prefilled syringe is now available in the U.S. to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.1 HAE is a rare genetic disease that results in recurrent attacks of edema (swelling) in various parts of the body, which can be burdensome, debilitating and potentially life-threatening.2,3,4 Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on February 8, 2022, the TAKHZYRO prefilled syringe is ready to use and requires fewer preparation steps than the single-dose vial, enhancing the treatment administration experience.1

“By introducing TAKHZYRO prefilled syringe to the HAE community, our aim is to continue to enhance the patient experience. With this advancement, those taking TAKHZYRO can now live their life with a ready-to-use option that requires fewer steps and less waste than when using the single-dose vial to receive their injection,” said Cheryl Schwartz, senior vice president, Rare Disease Business Unit at Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. “Over the coming months, we will be working with patients and their specialty pharmacies as they are ready to make the transition.”

With a proven efficacy and safety profile and real-world experience, TAKHZYRO has been available in the U.S. since 2018 helping to prevent HAE attacks in patients 12 and older. TAKHZYRO is supported by a robust clinical development program, which includes one of the largest prevention studies in HAE with the longest active treatment duration, HELP (Hereditary Angioedema Long-term Prophylaxis) Study™.1 Results from the HELP Study Open-Label Extension (OLE) found consistent safety and efficacy results with TAKHZYRO in a treatment period of up to 132 weeks.1,5

“HAE attacks are unpredictable, debilitating and in some cases life-threatening, adding uncertainty and complexity to the daily lives of those living with this disease and their families,” said Dr. William Lumry, Allergy Immunology Specialist, Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. “After many years in practice witnessing the ups and downs of this disease, I welcome any opportunity to simplify the process of administering an effective prevention therapy for people living with HAE."

TAKHZYRO Important Safety Information

TAKHZYRO may cause serious side effects, including allergic reactions. Call your healthcare provider or get emergency help right away if you have any of the following symptoms:

wheezing

difficulty breathing

chest tightness

fast heartbeat

faintness

rash

hives

The most common side effects seen with TAKHZYRO were injection site reactions (pain, redness, and bruising), upper respiratory infection, and headache.

These are not all the possible side effects of TAKHZYRO. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist. You may report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

TAKHZYRO has not been studied in pregnant or breastfeeding women. Talk to your healthcare provider about the risk of taking TAKHZYRO if you are pregnant, plan to be pregnant, are breastfeeding, or plan to breastfeed.

Please see full Prescribing+Information, including information for patients.

About Hereditary Angioedema

HAE is a rare genetic disease that results in recurring attacks of edema – swelling – in various parts of the body, including the abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands and throat. The swelling can be debilitating and painful.2,3,4 Attacks that obstruct the airways can cause asphyxiation and are potentially life-threatening.4,7 HAE affects an estimated 1 in 50,000 people worldwide.6 It is often under-recognized, under-diagnosed and under-treated.4

Takeda in Hereditary Angioedema

Hereditary Angioedema (HAE), like so many other rare diseases, is highly complex, and patients, their families and caregivers often undergo years of strain trying to understand their disease, get a definitive diagnosis and gain access to the medicines they need. At Takeda we are a committed champion for the patients we serve. Every individual living with HAE is unique and by listening and reacting to their needs, we translate the insights we gain into innovative solutions – from diagnosis to ongoing management. Advancing the science is crucial to the way we operate and we are bold in our mission to accelerate diagnosis and develop treatments that will make a difference to the lives of HAE patients, their support networks and those medical professionals who care for them.

About TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab-flyo) Injection

TAKHZYRO is a prescription medicine used to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in people 12 years of age and older. It is not known if TAKHZYRO is safe and effective in children under 12 years of age. TAKHZYRO is intended for self-administration or administration by a caregiver with subcutaneous injection of 300 mg/2 mL (150 mg/1 mL) solution in a single-dose prefilled syringe, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2022, or in a single-dose vial every 2 weeks. A dosing interval of every 4 weeks may be considered if the patient is well-controlled (e.g., attack free) for more than 6 months. The patient or caregiver should be trained by a healthcare professional.1 TAKHZYRO is currently approved and available in more than 30 countries around the world.

About Takeda

Takeda is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com.

