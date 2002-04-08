SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of CDK Global, Inc. Following Privatization Agreement and Encourages Current Investors to Contact the Firm – CDK

PHILADELPHIA, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC is investigating CDK Global, Inc. ( CDK) on behalf of the company’s investors.



On April 7, 2022, CDK announced that it had agreed to be acquired by a group of private investment firms lead by Brookfield Business Partners (“Brookfield”) at a price of $54.87 per share in cash. Brookfield is expected to commence a tender offer for CDK’s shares in the near future, and following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of CDK’s common stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of CDK’s Board of Directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties by failing to maximize the buyout price for CDK investors, and whether CDK shareholders are being provided with all material information about the proposed transaction.

CDK shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/cdk-global-inc/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com