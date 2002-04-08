SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Manning & Napier, Inc. and Encourages Current Investors to Contact the Firm – MN

PHILADELPHIA, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Manning & Napier, Inc. (: MN) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.



On April 1, 2022, Manning & Napier announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Callodine Group, LLC (“Callodine”) at a price of $12.85 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of Manning & Napier’s stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Manning & Napier’s Board of Directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties by failing to maximize the buyout price for MN investors, and whether Manning & Napier shareholders are being provided with all material information about the proposed transaction.

Manning & Napier shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/manning-napier-inc/ ,for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com