Progress Moves Headquarters, Embracing a Future of Work Centered on Employee Choice

After 30+ years, company sells Bedford, MA campus, moves to Burlington, MA



BURLINGTON, Mass., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that it has sold its Bedford, MA headquarters, located at 14 Oak Park Drive. With the sale, the company headquarters moves to 15 Wayside Rd., Burlington, MA, a location attained in May 2019 via acquisition. The move further aligns the Progress office footprint around its “Future of Work” (FOW) approach, which enables employees to choose how often they come into an office environment to work.

A key Progress differentiator for current staff and prospective candidates is empowering employees with the ability to determine their own workplace and way of working. With more than 2,000 employees worldwide, Progress recognizes the importance of ensuring employees have the flexibility they need while also maintaining the collaborative culture and values that has made Progress a best employer for so long.

The move to Burlington enables Progress to reduce the business’ overall physical footprint in alignment with its sustainability practices. It also offers greater opportunity for collaboration with more open meeting spaces as well as a software infrastructure that helps to support inclusive best practices for collaborating with colleagues globally.

“Since I began my tenure as CEO at Progress, it has been a goal of mine to find an alternative headquarters space that better meets our needs and our evolving workplace practices,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “This is an incredible opportunity for us as we look to the future of Progress, one that we believe will better equip us to meet our goals.”

Progress first moved to Oak Park Drive over 30 years ago and, at points, occupied three buildings within the office park. Over the years, the Bedford campus acted as the heart of Progress, where many of its industry leading products were developed, such as the company’s flagship Progress® OpenEdge® platform, and where its founders first created the people-first culture Progress is known for.



For more information about career opportunities at Progress, visit https://www.progress.com/company/careers.

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress ( PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to build the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Progress and OpenEdge are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1 781-280-4000

[email protected]