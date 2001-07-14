Belden to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 4

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, will report results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 3, 2022, before trading begins on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Management will discuss the Company’s results during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.belden.com. The dial-in number for participants is 888-204-4368, with confirmation code 8215820. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

