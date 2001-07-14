Forbes to Present at NobleCon18 - Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference

Forbes Global Media Holdings, Inc., the iconic business information brand that convenes and curates the most influential leaders driving change, which is pursuing a business combination with Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE: OPA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company focusing on the global consumer, technology and media sectors, today announced that Mike Federle, Chief Executive Officer of Forbes and Mike York, Chief Financial Officer of Forbes will present at NobleCon18 - Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Wednesday, April 20 at 11:00 a.m. ET. There is also the opportunity to meet the management team at select breakout sessions scheduled for Wednesday, April 20 at 10:00 am. and 4:00 p.m. ET.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on Forbes’ investor+relations+website, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on Forbes’ investor relations website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Forbes

Forbes recently announced plans to go public through a business combination with Magnum Opus (NYSE: OPA), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

For more information, please visit Investor Relations: Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220418005218/en/