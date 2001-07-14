HanesBrands Sets Date for First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) today announced that it will host an internet audio webcast of its first-quarter 2022 investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Prior to the conference call that day, HanesBrands will issue a news release disclosing financial results for the quarter ended April 2, 2022.

The webcast of the conference call, which will consist of prepared comments followed by a question-and-answer session, may be accessed via the investors section of the HanesBrands corporate website, www.Hanes.com%2FInvestors. The call is expected to conclude by 9:30 a.m.EDT.

Replays of the conference call will be available via the internet and telephone. The archived online replay will be available after the call in the investors section of the HanesBrands corporate website. The telephone playback will be available from 12:00 p.m. EDT May 5, 2022, through 12:00 p.m. EDT May 12, 2022. The replay will be available by calling toll-free (855) 859-2056 or by toll call at (404) 537-3406. The replay ID is 4168793.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 59,000 associates in 33 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

