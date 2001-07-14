AMTD IDEA Group Released Strong 2021 Annual Results Amid Covid

AMTD IDEA Group ("AMTD IDEA" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited ("AMTD Group") and a leading platform for comprehensive financial services and digital solutions, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company’s 2021 annual results demonstrate strong operating and financial performances for the year. The management team delivered solid growth and manifested resilience, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and volatile global markets environment with heightened uncertainties.

In summary, the Company achieved the following significant improvement in the following key parameters:

Total revenue increased by approximately 25.0% from last year. The segmental revenue from investment banking reached approximately HK$597 million, significantly ahead of the comparable amount of HK$456 million in the year of listing in 2019;

Net profit margin (before tax) has been increasing for three consecutive years from year of listing in 2019 at 82.2% to approximately 95.2% for 2021;

Finance cost decreased for three consecutive years by over 53.7% from our year of listing in 2019;

Profit (before tax) topped HK1.33billion, an increase of 32.9% from last year; and

EPS attributable to shareholders reached HK$4.81, representing a 10.8% increase from the year of listing in 2019.

Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, chairman of the board commented, “AMTD IDEA is showcasing more than just our exciting ideas but a solid execution to yield strong results and resilience despite the global pandemic and highly uncertain conditions for global markets. We are transforming ourselves from a traditional-financial-services play to an innovative and one stop financial solutions platform to go from traditional to the Metaverse. AMTD IDEA is committed to serving by not only the traditional ways but by transforming ourselves into a digitally enabled platform.”

Mr. William Fung, chief executive officer of the Company added, “The management team is pleased to deliver a solid set of financial results for FY2021, whereby we maintained healthy year-on-year growth in many key financial KPIs and metrics, despite the challenges specific to the industries we operate in and overall macro and economic conditions globally caused by the on-going pandemic. Furthermore, we are extremely excited about the firm’s future and growth trajectory with the formation of AMTD IDEA Group by combining forces of AMTD International and AMTD Digital post year end, in order to amplify our influential power and comprehensiveness of our solutions to customers.”

The annual report is available on the Company’s investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.amtdinc.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to AMTD IR office, AMTD IDEA Group, 23/F Nexxus Building, 41 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a premier Asia financial institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected financial needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its unique eco-system — the “AMTD SpiderNet” — the Company is uniquely positioned as an active super-connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at “@AMTDGroup.” For the Company’s announcements, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fir.amtdinc.com%2Fnews.

