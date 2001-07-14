Xponential+Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) (“Xponential”), the leading curator of boutique fitness brands across ten fitness modalities, announced today its new digital platform+Xponential%2B (“XPLUS”) has officially launched, providing live and on-demand access to the same sought-after workouts offered in thousands of studio locations around the globe. Xponential’s brands include Club+Pilates, Pure+Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row+House, AKT, STRIDE, Rumble and BFT.

Xponential Fitness debuts new digital platform Xponential+ (Photo: Business Wire)

For $29.99 per month, subscribers gain access to the leading fitness workouts across Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, stretching, yoga, rowing, dance, running and boxing, at home or on the go (BFT, Xponential’s newest brand, will be added to the library of online workouts later in 2022). The XPLUS app is currently available to new subscribers across 175 countries.

The app enables users to view nearby Xponential Fitness studios and request a free class or booking information, augmenting the personalized hybrid in-studio and online experience. Memberships to physical Xponential Fitness studios are sold separately.

XPLUS represents the next evolution of Xponential’s mission to become the most accessible boutique fitness provider. Replacing the preceding digital offering known as GO, which was offered singularly at the brand level, XPLUS combines the entire digital libraries of each brand in one convenient location.

“Unlike many consumer-facing fitness apps that generalize across various fitness formats, XPLUS brings together each of the category-leading experts across a breadth of modalities, in one single app,” said Garrett Marshall, President of Fitness Streaming for Xponential Fitness. “Consolidating all of our brands’ digital offerings into one app will provide our customers with unprecedented optionality and a way to cross-train with the leaders in their favorite fitness formats.”

With over 3,000 workouts available to users and more than 60 new and trending classes streaming weekly, XPLUS empowers users to achieve all of their fitness goals wherever they are and regardless of their fitness level. XPLUS classes are programmed for beginners to experts and vary from 10 to 90 minutes in length. Some classes require equipment, ranging from blocks or light weights for YogaSix workouts to a stationary bike for CycleBar workouts.

For more information about XPLUS and to subscribe, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xponential.com%2Fplus.

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 10 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

