Revolve Group, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 3, 2022

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, followed by a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) on the same day.

Shortly following the release of its financial results, the company will make available a Q1 2022 financial highlights presentation at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.revolve.com.

Live conference call: Toll free number: (888) 330-2454 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (240) 789-2714 (for international callers) Conference ID: 3102771 Conference call replay: Toll free number: (800) 770-2030 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (647) 362-9199 (for international callers) Conference ID: 3102771 Availability: Approximately one hour after the completion of the conference call until May 10, 2022 Webcast: http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.revolve.com Replay Availability: For a limited time beginning immediately following the call

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

