The New York Times Company Announces Investor Day on June 13, 2022

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Monday, June 13, 2022, beginning at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time at The New York Times Company’s headquarters in New York City.

Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer, and Roland Caputo, executive vice president and chief financial officer, as well as other members of the Company’s leadership team, will host presentations on the Company's strategy and initiatives.

In-person attendance is by invitation only due to limited capacity, and registration details will be available at investors.nytco.com in advance of the event.

A live webcast of the event and presentation materials will be available in the Investor Day section of The Times Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.nytco.com. A replay will be available following the event and will remain available for at least 12 months.

About The New York Times Company

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is a trusted source of quality, independent journalism whose mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. With 10 million subscriptions across a diverse array of print and digital products — from news to cooking to games to sports — The Times Company has evolved from a local and regional news leader into a diversified media company with curious readers, listeners and viewers around the globe. Follow news about the company at NYTCo.com.

This press release can be downloaded from www.nytco.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220418005155/en/