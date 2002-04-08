Donegal Insurance Group Names Hudnall as New SVP of Commercial Lines

MARIETTA, Pa., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Donegal Insurance Group, which consists of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. ( DGICA, Financial) and ( DGICB, Financial), today announced the hiring of Matthew Hudnall to lead the group’s Commercial Lines business.

In his new role as Senior Vice President of Commercial Lines, Hudnall will play a key role in developing and executing the strategy for Donegal’s Commercial Lines business, driving underwriting quality and consistency as well as operational effectiveness to capitalize on opportunities to grow profitably while delivering a superior experience to agents and policyholders.

A graduate of Villanova with his Bachelor's in Business Administration – Finance, Hudnall most recently served as SVP of Commercial & Personal Lines Underwriting at Preferred Mutual. Prior to that, he spent 8 years with The Hanover in various underwriting leadership roles in Small Commercial and Casualty Underwriting. Hudnall’s early career included underwriting positions with The Hartford and Travelers, leading specialization in industries including Financial Services and Manufacturing.

“Matt brings a breadth of experience from smaller mutual carriers, larger ‘super’ regionals and national carriers that will bring new perspectives to our already successful commercial lines operation,” said Jeffery T. Hay, Chief Underwriting Officer for Donegal Insurance Group. “His proven track record of driving transformative change with a focus on independent agency relationships and customer experience will contribute significantly to our efforts to strategically modernize our operations and processes to transform our business.”

Hay added: “We’re excited to welcome Matt to our leadership team here at Donegal.”

About the Company

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in certain Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).

The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. We are focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing our operations and processes to transform our business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and delivering a superior experience to our agents and customers.

