The Iconic Red Nose is Back Exclusively at Walgreens to Support Healthy Communities and Help End Child Poverty

For the eighth year in a row, Walgreens is celebrating Red Nose Day as the exclusive retailer of the nationwide campaign to help end the cycle of child poverty and ensure a healthy future for all children. After two years of only the digital Red Nose filter being available due to the COVID-19 pandemic, customers can once again purchase the iconic Red Nose at their local Walgreens now through May 31, in addition to using the digital Red Nose filter.

In partnership with Comic Relief US, Walgreens aims to bring communities together to help all children live healthier lives by providing access to health care, food and nutrition, disease prevention and more through Red Nose Day funded programs.

“Year after year, our dedicated Walgreens team members rally across the country to raise funds, bring awareness and make a positive impact in the communities we serve through Red Nose Day donations and we’re thrilled to be offering the Red Nose again in store after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Tracey Brown, President of Retail Products and Chief Customer Officer, Walgreens. “The health and wellbeing of the communities we serve nationwide is a priority for us at Walgreens and we are excited to continue supporting children in need as we emerge into our new normal.”

Donate In-Stores and Online

In-store shoppers can make donations at checkout, show their support and purchase a Red Nose for as little as $1, and online shoppers can donate via Walgreens.com/RedNoseDay. One hundred percent of donations raised will go to Red Nose Day, to fund critical programs that keep children safe, healthy, educated and empowered across the U.S. and around the world.

“Children in underserved communities continue to be disproportionately impacted by the ripple effects of the pandemic, making Red Nose Day-funded programs more critical than ever,” said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. “With Red Noses back in Walgreens for the first time in two years, we’re looking forward to raising more funds to ensure all children are safe, healthy, educated and empowered.”

Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day has raised $275 million since launching in the U.S. in 2015, positively impacting 30 million children. Walgreens has raised more than $140 million toward that total. Through the sale of Red Nose Day merchandise and cash donations, Walgreens in partnership with proud supporting vendors and customers raise funds for nutritious meals, essential medicine, shelter education and more for millions of children in America and around the world.

Grantee partners for this year's Red Nose Day campaign include the Children’s Health Fund, which provides access to quality healthcare to children in some of the country’s most under-resourced communities; Covenant House, which provides shelter and holistic support services to youth facing homelessness in the United States and Latin America; The Boris L. Henson Foundation, which offers mental health services to young people in underserved areas and raises awareness about the stigma surrounding mental illness in the African American community, as well as Feeding America, Boys and Girls Club of America, Jumpstart, City Year and many others.

To celebrate this year’s Red Nose Day, supporters can wear their Red Noses, share their Red Nose selfie on social media and organize in-person or virtual fundraising events with friends, co-workers or community members. They can also tune in to NBC on May 26, which will be supporting the Red Nose Day campaign across the network.

For more information on Red Nose Day and how to get involved, visit Walgreens.com%2FRedNoseDay.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

About Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day USA is a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief US, a registered U.S. 501(c)(3). Red Nose Day started in the U.K. in 1988, built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change. To date, it has raised nearly $2 billion globally. Since its U.S. launch in 2015, Red Nose Day has raised $275 million to positively impact 30 million children across all 50 states and Puerto Rico and around the world. Money raised supports programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated and empowered. For more information about Red Nose Day USA and its impact, visit www.rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

