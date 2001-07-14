Exelon Announces 2022 Green Lab Grant Winners, Plans to Advance STEM Education in Under-Resourced Communities

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC), the nation’s premier transmission and distribution utility company, and the Exelon Foundation have awarded a total of $1 million in Green Lab Grants to more than 20 education-focused organizations for investments in hands-on educational spaces where students can prepare for careers in science, technology, math and/or engineering (STEM).

Grant winners—public and private schools as well as nonprofit organizations that run out-of-school programs serving Title I-eligible students—receive up to $50,000 each. The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago conducts independent review of grant applications and administers the program, which benefits organizations based in Exelon’s service territories in Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia. Applications for 2023 Green Lab Grants are now being accepted until September 26, 2022.

This year’s Green Lab Grants recipients are:

Pennsylvania

Eisenhower Science Technology and Leadership Academy, Norristown

$48,784.30; ESTLA STEM Center

Energy Coordinating Agency, Philadelphia

$50,000; Environmental Lab at Hostos

Stroud Water Research Center, Avondale

$7,500; Enhance Outdoor and Mobile Learning Centers

YMWIC Foundation Inc., West Chester

$40,027; YMWIC Sustainability Science Lab

New Jersey

Pathways 21st CCLC / Bridgeton High School, Bridgeton

$10,063.94; It’s Aquafying

Passaic Academy for Science and Engineering of the Passaic Public Schools, Passaic

$49,768; Passaic Academy for Science and Engineering Climate Action Network (PASE CAN)

Project Inspiration, Vineland

$50,000; Full STEM Ahead

Maryland

Accokeek Foundation, Accokeek

$19,785; High School Service Learning Internships

Digital Harbor High School, Baltimore

$5,000; Coral Reef Awareness in the Maker Space (CRAMS)

Elijah E. Cummings Innovation Center Green Street Academy, Baltimore

$50,000; Power 2 Change

Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, Baltimore

$50,000; Alternative Energy, Biomass and Waste

Northwestern High School, Hyattsville

$50,000; Northwestern High School Horticultural Education Space

Potomac High School, Oxon Hill

$49,983.93; Food That Fuels: A Community Cupboard

The SEED School of Maryland, Baltimore

$10,500; SEED Maryland FarmBot Program

Towson University, Towson

$47,400 B'More Climate Literate

Illinois

Academy for Global Citizenship, Chicago

$50,000; AGC's Net-Positive Green Energy Lab

Angels Athletics, Inc, Flossmoor

$50,000; Greater Southland Angels STEM Lab

Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School, Chicago

$50,000; Sustainable STEM Saturdays: Present and Future Needs

Plant Chicago, Chicago

$27,000; Increasing informal STEM education experiences on the southwest side of Chicago

Project SYNCERE, Chicago

$50,000; E-CADEMY Innovation Labs

Ridgewood High School, Norridge

$50,000; Upgrade a STEM room to provide students with more authentic learning experiences

UChicago Charter School Woodlawn Campus, Chicago

$16,000; Woodlawn Urban Garden Internship: Green Roof Project

Launched in 2021, Green Lab Grants is an annual program with a new set of awardees selected each year.

The Green Lab Grants program is one of several Exelon initiatives that support education and workforce development. The annual Exelon+Foundation+STEM+Leadership+Academy gives teen girls ages 16-19 from diverse and low-income communities the opportunity to learn from women working in STEM and other leaders; explore sustainability, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and climate change; and connect with like-minded peers. Through a $1 million scholarship+program launched in 2021, alumnae of the STEM Leadership Academy may apply for scholarships to cover costs associated with college. In addition, Exelon recently committed $2.4 million in scholarships to 24 college freshmen selected for the company’s HBCU+Corporate+Scholars+Program, launched in partnership with UNCF (United Negro College Fund) to provide scholarship assistance, internship experiences and early-career readiness training to students attending historically Black colleges and universities.

Together, Exelon and its utilities—Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco—have more than 65 unique workforce+development+programs designed to bring economic equity, empowerment and employment opportunity to under-resourced communities.

More information about Exelon’s culture of corporate citizenship is available at exeloncorp.com.

About Exelon

%3Ci%3EExelon%3C%2Fi%3E (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 200 company and the nation’s largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). More than 18,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to supporting our communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon

