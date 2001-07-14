Sinclair Broadcast Group and ONE Media 3.0 Executives to Speak at NAB Show, Las Vegas

Executives from Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) and its subsidiary, ONE Media 3.0, will be participating in the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show next week in Las Vegas.

Members of the company’s leadership team are scheduled to present in panel discussions during the NAB Show, while also hosting ATSC 3.0 demonstrations. Executives include:

Chris Ripley, President and CEO

Del Parks - President of Technology

Mark Aitken - SVP of Advanced Technology, Sinclair Broadcast Group/President, ONE Media 3.0

Jerald Fritz – EVP Strategic and Legal Affairs, ONE Media 3.0

Mike Kralec, SVP, Chief Technology Officer

John Zeigler, Chief Marketing Officer

Skip Flenniken, VP & GM, Technology Business Development

So Vang, VP of Emerging Technologies, ONE Media 3.0

Walid Hamri, Senior Director, Media Systems

Matthew Goldman, Senior Director, Media Engineering & Architecture

Ernie Ensign, Senior Director of News Technology

Josh Gordon, Strategy Consultant, ONE Media 3.0

"Sinclair is a leader in the development and integration of new technologies, including ATSC 3.0, transforming the media industry. We look forward to showcasing the latest innovations and sharing the expertise of our leadership team with the NAB community, the industry's most pioneering professionals,” said Chris Ripley, Sinclair's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Sinclair will host a press conference on Saturday, April 23 from 3-4pm in the NAB Press Briefing Room N242. Chris Ripley and Mark Aitken will discuss datacasting and the future of NextGen broadcasting, among other topics.

Additionally, the Sinclair/ONE Media leadership team will participate in the following NAB Show events:

Visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nabshow.com%2F for information on credentials needed to attend the sessions.

