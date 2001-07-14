AECOM to host second quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call on May 9th

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM, Financial), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it intends to issue its second quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings results before the market opens on May 9, 2022. The Company also intends to hold a conference call and webcast with analysts and investors at 10 a.m. Eastern Time that morning, during which management will present the Company's financial results, strategic accomplishments, and market and business trends.

The live webcast and a replay will be available online at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.aecom.com. The site will also host the press release announcing the financial results and the presentation slides containing additional financial and operating information on the day of the call.

The conference call can be accessed directly by dialing 844-200-6205 (U.S.) or 929-526-1599 (international) and entering passcode 561454.

