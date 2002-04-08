NBT Bancorp Inc. Hires Randy Sparks as General Counsel

NORWICH, N.Y., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBT) ( NBTB) President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. announced that M. Randolph “Randy” Sparks has joined NBT as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. In this position, Sparks will coordinate NBT’s legal activities, manage external legal counsel and assist in the oversight of relations with regulatory agencies.

A member of NBT’s Executive Management Team, Sparks will also be appointed Corporate Secretary by NBT’s Board of Directors. He will be based at the company’s headquarters in Norwich, NY.

Sparks has extensive experience in legal executive roles at both large and midsize banks. Most recently, he served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for MidFirst Bank, a full-service consumer and commercial bank based in Oklahoma City, OK with $32 billion in assets. Prior to that, he worked for Bank of America where he held the position of Chief Counsel and Managing Director, Global Transaction Services.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Randy Sparks to our team at NBT,” said Watt. “He brings with him a wealth of diverse experience in banking and financial services and the legal and regulatory aspects of our business that support our strategic growth initiatives.”

Sparks earned his Juris Doctor from DePaul University College of Law. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from St. Louis University and a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Westminster College.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $12.0 billion at December 31, 2021. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 140 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtinsurance.com.

