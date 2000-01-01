Delta Air Lines: The Recovery Gains Momentum

Founded in 1924, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines Inc. ( DAL, Financial) is one of the largest commercial airline operators in the U.S., flying both domestically and internationally. The company earns the majority of its revenues through domestic operations and boasts ownership of a fleet of approximately 1,200 aircraft through which they transport both passengers and cargo. The carrier flies to over 275 destinations on six continents.

Delta recently reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022, making it the first airline company to report earnings this year. The past two years have been difficult and challenging for the airline industry, which makes this year's earnings quite important for carriers to convince investors of the anticipated recovery. This week, a few other airline companies, including American Air Lines ( AAL, Financial) and United Air Lines ( UAL, Financial), will release quarterly results, but Delta's results are always highly anticipated as the market's first look into the sector.

Earnings surpass estimates

Delta released first-quarter 2022 earnings on April 13, reporting a loss of $1.23 per share for the quarter against Wall Street's expectations for a loss of $1.28 per share. This was a notable recovery from the prior year's loss of $3.55 per share, which suggests the company and the industry have come a long way in the last 12 months to stage a recovery from the recession woes.

The operating revenue for the three months ended in March came to $9.3 billion compared to $4.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021, driven by a 151% improvement in passenger revenue. Nonetheless, the latest quarterly revenue is 11% below the 2019 pre-pandemic level, which confirms Delta is yet to recover fully.

In the first quarter, the majority of the revenue came from the passenger segment - around 74% - and the cargo segment accounted for only around 3% of revenue. The cargo segment has performed well since the onset of the pandemic with revenue growth of 51% over the full period, unlike the passenger segment, which is yet to surpass 2019 revenue levels. Another driver of operating income in the last quarter was third-party refinery sales, which increased by $1.139 billion compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019. Passenger revenue is showing signals of strong recovery leading up to spring break.

The balance sheet is recovering, which is another positive sign. Delta generated $1.8 billion in operating cash flows and $197 million in free cash flow in the first quarter, and the company spent $1.6 billion on aircraft purchases and modifications. The operating cash flows are only 9% short of pre-pandemic levels and are higher than the $691 million reported in the first quarter of 2021. As of March 31, Delta Air Lines had total liquidity of $12.8 billion, which should be sufficient to weather the current crisis until normalcy prevails.

The management is optimistic about travel recovery, and they forecast second-quarter revenue to come in at 93% to 97% of pre-pandemic levels, with an operating margin of 12% to 14%.

Risks to monitor

Supply chain bottlenecks, rising energy prices, higher labor and materials costs and other headwinds resulting from high inflation and geopolitical tensions need to be monitored closely to identify the prospects for not only Delta Air Lines but also for the aviation industry.

The rising oil prices and labor costs, which take up more than half (58% in the March quarter) of Delta’s costs, have both affected the profitability of the company negatively. Even more importantly, the threat from these challenges is likely to persist in the coming quarters as well, so the expected full recovery is likely to be delayed. A delayed recovery might spook investors yet again, resulting in a decline in the stock price.

Operating expenses have increased by an eye-popping 125% since the first quarter of 2021, driven by energy inflation from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and resulting Western sanctions on Russia, which is the world's third-largest producer of oil. The average fuel cost per gallon for Delta Air Lines in the last quarter was $2.79, 33% above the levels seen in March 2021. Delta does not hedge against fuel prices, unlike Southwest Airlines Co. ( LUV, Financial) and Alaska Air Group Inc. ( ALK, Financial), so rising oil prices are likely to hurt Delta to a higher degree in comparison to these low-cost carriers. One advantage Delta has over its closest peers is its ownership of an oil refinery in Pennsylvania, the Trainer Refinery, which helps mitigage fuel costs.

Amid all these challenges, Delta is aiming to modernize its fleet with plans to accept the deliveries of 26 A321neos from Airbus ( XPAR:AIR, Financial) this year. One was already delivered at the end of March, and it is expected that this aircraft will contribute to Delta's goal of using at least 6% less fuel per available seat mile compared to 2019. Delta has committed to purchase 155 A321neos in total by 2027. To execute these plans, Delta will have to incur substantial operating costs, which is another area investors should keep an eye on.

The best is yet to come

Before the pandemic, Delta Air Lines was well on its way to seeing better operating margins, but these efforts took a back seat in the last couple of years as the company had to focus on adhering to precautionary measures recommended by health authorities. Once concerns about the pandemic fade away, which is already happening, the company will be able to focus on its margin profile yet again.

The good news is that the pandemic forced Delta to cut costs and simplify its balance sheet, and the benefits of these developments will be seen in the next few years. Also, the global travel industry is likely to grow exponentially in the next couple of years as travelers who were confined indoors for two years are likely to aggressively pursue their travel interests. For investors to make most of these positive developments, patience will be key.

Takeaway

The recently reported first-quarter earnings of Delta Air Lines showed that revenue is recovering fast, especially when it comes to business and international travel. The rising fuel and labor costs negatively impacted the profitability thanks to inflation and Russia's war on Ukraine, but earnings still came above both analyst estimates and 2021 levels. The company has substantial liquidity even after allocating for capital expenditures, which is a promising sign.

In conclusion, I believe Delta Air Lines is moving in the right direction despite a few temporary challenges looming on the horizon, which makes the company appear cheaply valued at the current forward price-earnings ratio of 17.39.