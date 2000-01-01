A Deeper Look at Buffett's Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. ( BAC, Financial) is the second-largest bank in the U.S. by assets and eighth-largest bank in the world. Since February, the company’s share price has declined by 22% after a stimulus-fueled increase in the year prior.

In addition, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway has Bank of America as the second-largest position in its equity portfolio. Let’s dive into the business model, financials and valuation to see if the company offers any value.

Business model

Hisorically, Bank of America has faced a series of hefty lawsuits, from a $2.4 billion suit related to Merrill Lynch in 2012 to a $16.6 billion payment to the U.S. Department of Justice in 2014 for risky mortgage-backed securities. However, now the company has shaken off many of its past troubles and gradually grown its assets. Today, the company has one of the largest retail branch networks in the country.

The bank has consolidated 30% of its branches and reduced headcount in order to try and improve its lagging operational efficiency. This was weighed down by past lawsuits and acquisition costs. Bank of America has become a one-stop shop for consumer banking and the business is now divided into four main units:

Consumer Banking (36% of revenue) Global Wealth Management (22% of revenue) Global Banking (22% of revenue) Global Markets (20% of revenue)

The range of services offered have resulted in a large increase in the bank’s low-cost retail deposits. At the end of 2021, Bank of America reported over $2 trillion in deposits, up by a staggering $600 billion compared to the prior year. If we compare this to $945 billion in total loans, the picture is bright for the bank.

Over 50% of the bank's deposits are on the consumer side. As a result, it can pass the upcoming interest rate hikes onto consumers. In addition, the company has a large number of commercial clients, which include a larger number of floating rate loans. These will, of course, move higher as the Federal Reserve increases interest rates.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck upgraded Bank of America due to Fed rate hikes, a higher-quality loan portfolio and above-average sensitivity to higher interest rates. The analyst expects six rate hikes in 2022 and at least four in 2023, which will drive a compound annual growth rate in net interest income of 16% over the next two years.

Bank of America also increased its digital offering, with 41 million active digital customers in fiscal 2021, up from just 5 million three years ago. In the prior quarter, 49% of all sales were completed digitally, which is a substantial increase of 31% compared to three years ago.

Buffett’s investment

As mentioned, Bank of America is a top holding of Berkshire Hathaway as of the most recent filing date. Buffett last added to the stake in the third quarter of 2020, paying an average price of $23 per share. Today, the share price is $38 even after the recent pullback. Thus, Buffett’s position is up by approximately 54%.

Financials

The company recently reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022. Revenue was up 2% at $23.2 billion, while net interest income of $11.6 billion increased 13% on strong deposit growth and investment of excess liquidity. As Interest rates rise, the net interest margin is expected to increase substantially. According to Bank of America's management, for every 100 basis point increase, net interest income can rise $6.5 billion.

Noninterest income was $11.7 billion, a decrease of $1 billion or 8% due to lower investment banking fees.

The company’s balance sheet expanded, with deposits increasing by $8 billion compared to the prior quarter. Bank of America also repurchased $2.6 billion worth of stock, which is a bullish sign, and paid out $1.7 billion in dividends (2.17% yield).

In terms of valuation, the stock trades at a price-to-tangible book value of 1.77, which is cheaper than JPMorgan ( JPM, Financial) but higher than Citigroup ( C, Financial).

Final thoughts

Bank of America is a true powerhouse in a strong U.S. market position. The company’s higher-quality loan portfolio gives it greater sensitivity to rising interest rates compared to peers. This could be a strong tailwind in a rising rate environment. Earnings per share is expected to decline by 8.62% as financials normalize after abundant liquidity from stimulus in 2020. The stock is trading at a relatively fair value, but still much higher than Buffett’s $23 buy price in 2020.