Affimed Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Shares and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

HEIDELBERG, Germany, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed” or the “Company”), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 22,500,000 common shares, at the public offering price of $4.00 per share, and the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 3,375,000 common shares. The exercise of the option to purchase over-allotment shares brought the total number of common shares sold by Affimed to 25,875,000 common shares and increased the gross proceeds raised in the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated expenses of the offering payable by Affimed, to $103.5 million.

Jefferies LLC, SVB Leerink, Truist Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers and Berenberg Capital Markets LLC is acting as a co-manager of the offering. A shelf registration statement relating to these securities filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) was declared effective by the SEC on April 6, 2022. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available at the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at [email protected], SVB Securities LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at [email protected], Truist Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 3333 Peachtree Road, NE, 11th Floor, Atlanta, Georgia 30326, by telephone at (800) 685-4786, or by email at [email protected], or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York 10001, by telephone at (833) 690-2713, or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company’s proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK® platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients’ immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, NY, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed offering of common shares and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the company’s offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Given these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

