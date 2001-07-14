General Mills to Webcast Force for Good Investor Event on May 4, 2022

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) will webcast an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investor event on May 4, 2022, including a pre-recorded presentation and a live question-and-answer session with management. The event will highlight the Force for Good pillar of the company’s Accelerate strategy, focusing on the progress and commitments General Mills has made on its ambitious goals in the areas of planet, people, community and food, and how doing good drives shareholder returns.

The webcasted session will begin at 7 a.m. CT. Interested parties can access the webcast and supporting materials at www.generalmills.com%2Finvestors.

The event will draw from commitments and progress highlighted in General Mills’ 2022 Global Responsibility Report, which will be released later this month. For more information on the company’s work in areas of social and environmental importance, please refer to www.generalmills.com.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220418005123/en/