Black Tusk Resources Inc. to Complete Deep-Penetrating Pulse E-M Survey at MoGold Project, Val-d'Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2022 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company") (CSE:TUSK) is pleased to announce that the company has contracted Geophysique TMC to complete a deep-penetrating Pulse-EM (Time Domain Electromagnetic) survey on the MoGold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec in May 2022.

Black Tusk's MoGold and PG Highway projects are comprised of adjoining claims covering 2,400 hectares. Black Tusk's geologic team headed by Mathieu Piché, PhD, OGQ, conducted reconnaissance level geological surveys with associated rock sampling over the two properties (see news release dated January 11, 2022).

Sixty-nine samples were obtained from the MoGold Property. Some elements of interest returned elevated values, including a series of channel samples that returned elevated copper of 921 and 959 ppm in one area of sampling. Samples with elevated copper and/or gold were noted in some cases to contain elevated silver (to 0.65 ppm) and zinc (to 1135 ppm). The below table summarizes the more significant rock sampling results.

Table 1 - Summary of rock grab and channel sampling (MoGold and PG Highway)

Sample # Quebec LithoCode UTM E UTM N Sample Type Auppm Agppm Cuppm B0116796 V3B PY 298689 5353926 Channel <0.001 0.595 921 B0116797 V3B Si+ PY 298688 5353926 Channel <0.001 0.559 959 B0116803 V1B 30% PY SSM 304662 5352430 Channel 0.035 0.647 80.5 B0116806 v1b po qz 10% py 304631 5352423 Channel 0.015 0.498 44.1 B0116810 V1B GOSSAN 304629 5352420 Channel 0.019 0.45 89.5 B0116750 V3B / I2D 297805 5354263 Grab 0.007 0.586 472 B0116759 M8 PY 298682 5353865 Grab <0.001 0.52 788 B0116765 V3B 298705 5353945 Grab <0.001 0.271 278 B0116768 V3B 298804 5354006 Grab <0.001 0.237 433

Dr Mathieu Piché notes that there are indicators suggestive of volcanogenic massive sulphide deposition based upon the geology and some of the geochemical characteristics. The Pulse-EM survey will be completed to explore potential sulphide mineralization at depth in the area where surface sampling returned elevated results. Targets generated from the ground geophysics and from rock sampling results will be tested by a diamond drill program, planned for Summer 2022.

To date, exploration on the claims is guided in part by the results of an airborne magnetic survey completed earlier in 2021. Geophysique TMC completed a total of 153 line kilometres of survey the results of which provided highly detailed magnetic images that indicate elongate features crossing the MoGold property, and adjoining Black Tusk - PG Highway property. Prospecting of these features will continue as part of the 2022 exploration.

Black Tusk exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Black Tusk company director.

Mathieu Piche, PhD, OGC, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data in the press release.

"We are looking forward to an exciting 2022 exploration season in Val- d'Or, Quebec" stated Richard Penn CEO.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Figure 1 - MoGold and PG Highway claims: total field magnetic survey results and rock sample locations.

