Afya Limited to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 23rd

Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that it will report first-quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022, following the close of the market on Monday, May 23rd, 2022 and will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 05:00 pm EDT.

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.afya.com.br%2F.

About Afya:

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on the number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

