Pennsylvania American Water Launches Customer Advisory Map

Pennsylvania American Water announced today that a new customer+advisory+map is live on the company’s website. This user-friendly map allows Pennsylvania American Water customers to view any active water service disruptions, planned service outages, hydrant flushing notices or boil water advisories within their area. A link to the customer advisory map can be found on the home page and the Alerts+page of the company%26rsquo%3Bs+website.

“We are committed to providing exceptional customer service and are continually seeking ways to improve our communication around outages and advisories,” said Jim Runzer, vice president of operations at Pennsylvania American Water. “This customer advisory map is a helpful tool that allows customers to view events happening in their area that may impact their water service.”

Customers now can search by address to determine if they are located within an alert area and can view additional information such as estimated time of restoration and steps to take when under an advisory.

“This information has always been available to our customers but never in such an easy-to-use fashion,” added Runzer. “We developed this robust tool through feedback from our customers, and we continue to welcome that feedback to improve our delivery of exceptional customer service.”

Customers are encouraged to log onto MyWater and make sure their account information is up to date to receive phone, text and email alerts about issues potentially impacting their service. Contact information and alert settings can be customized within the customer’s MyWater account.

Last year, Pennsylvania American Water announced an online outage reporting customer service enhancement that enables customers to report outages or urgent water service issues online by clicking on the “Report Emergency” icon on the top right of the home page or at emergency.amwater.com.

About Pennsylvania American Water

