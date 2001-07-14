Barnes Names Ian M. Reason Senior Vice President, Barnes and President, Barnes Aerospace

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B), a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, today announced the appointment of Ian M. Reason to the position of Senior Vice President, Barnes and President, Barnes Aerospace, effective May 2, 2022. Mr. Reason succeeds Michael A. Beck, who is retiring from the Company effective April 30, 2022.

“Ian’s broad and diverse aerospace industry experience and understanding of the complete lifecycle of the commercial and defense aerospace markets make him the ideal leader to take the business through its next phase of profitable growth and diversification. He is an engaging leader who brings a strong track record of driving sales growth and margin expansion to Barnes,” said Julie Streich, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Barnes. “Ian will be an ardent advocate of leveraging automation and digitalization to drive continuous improvement and productivity in alignment with our Barnes Enterprise System. I am excited to have him as a key member of our senior leadership team and expect him to have an immediate, positive impact on the business as we ramp post-pandemic OEM production and MRO activity.”

Before joining the Company, Mr. Reason served as President, Mechanical Solutions, Interiors & Structures with the Triumph Group ‒ a $1.8B company that designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aviation and industrial components, accessories, subassemblies, systems, and aircraft structures. Prior to that, Mr. Reason held positions of increasing responsibility with BAE Systems from 2004 to 2016, including Vice President F-35 Customer Engagement and US General Manager; Vice President Business Development & Strategy, Training Solutions; and Customer Alignment Director, F-35 Global Sustainment, where he was selected by Lockheed Martin to lead the formation of an industry and government team to drive a single global F-35 sustainment solution. Earlier in his career, Mr. Reason served as a Senior Commissioned Officer in the Royal Navy, specializing as an Aircraft Engineering Officer.

Mr. Reason holds a Master of Arts degree in Defense and Management Studies from King’s College London, a Master of Science degree in Weapon Systems from Cranfield Institute of Technology, and a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Royal Naval Engineering College.

