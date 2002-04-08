Dime Names David DeVito as Senior Vice President, Group Leader

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dime”) ( DCOM), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that David “Dave” DeVito will join the Company as Senior Vice President, Group Leader. Most recently, DeVito was Senior Vice Present and Team Leader at People’s United Bank.



Prior to People’s United Bank’s acquisition of Suffolk County National Bank (“Suffolk”), DeVito was a senior lender at Suffolk responsible for managing their largest commercial lending relationships.

Conrad Gunther, Chief Lending Officer of Dime, said, “Dave is a very well-regarded community banker with deep ties in his local communities and a proven track record. His client-centric focus makes him an excellent fit for Dime as we grow the premier business bank on Greater Long Island. We look forward to bringing him on board and capitalizing on the disruption in our marketplace from recently announced large M&A transactions involving our competitors.”

DeVito holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance from The Pennsylvania State University.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $12.0 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.