Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings, Conference Call, and Investor Presentation

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) (the "Company") today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on Monday, May 2, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (866) 342-8591 at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the conference code EARNQ122. International callers should dial (203) 518-9713 and reference the same code. The conference call will also be webcast live and can be accessed via the "For Our Shareholders" section of the Company's website at www.earnreit.com. To listen to the live webcast, please visit www.earnreit.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install necessary audio software.

A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m. Eastern Time through Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at approximately 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access this replay, please dial (800) 839-9324. International callers should dial (402) 220-6086. A replay of the conference call will be archived on the Company's website at www.earnreit.com.

In connection with the release of financial results, the Company will post an investor presentation to accompany the conference call on its website at www.earnreit.com under "For Our Shareholders—Presentations" after market close on Monday, May 2, 2022.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a mortgage real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets, with a primary focus on residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or a U.S. government-sponsored enterprise. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is externally managed and advised by Ellington Residential Mortgage Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220418005347/en/