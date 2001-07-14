Herbalife Nutrition Nominates Global Business Executive Celine Del Genes to Bring Additional Expertise and Leadership to Its Board of Directors

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, today announced that business executive, Celine Del Genes, has been named a nominee for Herbalife Nutrition’s Board of Directors in the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Del Genes is the Global General Manager of Specialist Sports at adidas AG which includes tennis, rugby and management of Olympic Games.

“With more than 20 years of global experience at adidas, Celine would bring significant business leadership, especially in the areas of marketing and sports,” said John Agwunobi, Chairman and CEO of Herbalife Nutrition. “Her full range of skills will complement those of our existing Board members, and I know she will be an invaluable asset as we continue elevating and growing our business.”

With the nomination of Celine Del Genes, the slate for the Board includes 11 directors, six of whom are members of diverse communities.

“Ensuring quality nutrition and economic opportunities are more available around the world is critically important and with the support of Herbalife Nutrition’s shareholders, I know my experience in building brands will help drive future growth and create even more shareholder value,” said Celine Del Genes.

Prior to her current role, Celine Del Genes held a range of global executive positions within the adidas organization, as well as Reebok International, and has extensive experience in successful product launches around the world, including Europe, Asia, and North America.

