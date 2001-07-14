KORU Medical Systems Appoints Brian Case As Chief Technology Officer

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”), a leading medical technology company focused on the development of innovative and easy-to-use home infusion solutions, today announced the appointment of Brian Case, a veteran medical technology R&D leader with over 20 years of experience, as the Company’s new Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Case will lead product development and innovation as the Company defines and executes a technology strategy to support a global drug delivery portfolio.

“With his proven track record of value creation through R&D technology development, deployment of product development strategy, and merger and acquisition experience, we are confident Brian will be a catalyst to the KORU team,” said Linda Tharby, President and CEO. “Brian is a great fit, with his value system, large and small company background, experiences and passion for the patient. He will be instrumental as we continue to define and execute KORU Medical’s product and technology strategy. His experience with global product and process development from the definition of customer needs to global market commercialization will pave the way for the Company as we strengthen our technology roadmap to serve more patients, partners, and customers.”

Brian joins the KORU Medical Systems team with over 20 years of research and development experience. Most recently, he spent over 16 years at Fresenius Kabi, a global healthcare company specializing in lifesaving medicines and technologies, as Vice President, Research and Development. Mr. Case provided business and technical leadership for the Transfusion and Cell Technologies division to drive long-term product vitality and competitive advantage of the business and promote entry into new business areas. Prior to Fresenius Kabi, Mr. Case spent six years at Cook Medical, a medical device company, as R&D Program Manager, Advanced Research. While there, he managed a cross-functional team that developed and assessed new technologies to create a product portfolio to service the peripheral disease market. Mr. Case received his Master of Science in Engineering Management from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, and his Bachelor of Science in Engineering Mechanics, from the University of Illinois. In addition, Mr. Case is an inventor on over 100 patents, a Licensed Professional Mechanical Engineer, and a Certified Project Management Professional.

“I’m honored to be joining KORU at such a transformational stage in the company’s journey,” said Brian Case. “This is such an exciting opportunity to help drive innovation and develop best-in-class infusion solutions to better serve our patient community. There is so much potential, and I can’t wait to get started.”

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220418005530/en/