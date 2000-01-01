David Rolfe Comments on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land ( TPL, Financial) also contributed to performance during the first quarter. Oil and gas (O&G) production on the Company’s acreage increased nearly +30% year over year. Some of the largest O&G producers in the world are focusing increasing portions of their capex budgets in the prolific Delaware basin, where most of the Company’s acreage is located. The Delaware basin’s geology (6.4 million acres in far West Texas and South-Eastern New Mexico) is uniquely endowed and formed to benefit from horizontal drilling techniques that have been developed over the past decade. As O&G customers and shareholders are increasingly rewarded for delivering higher returns on less drilling, we see them ration their budgets by jettisoning or de-emphasizing other basins in the U.S. and around the world, in favor of the developing Delaware acreage. As it is the largest single landowner in the Delaware basin, we expect the Company’s royalty revenue to continue to compound in-line with this development and could potentially double every three-to-five years, even if global benchmark oil prices retreat to the $50-$60 average of the past five years.

From David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners first-quarter 2022 letter.