Agreement between Pulse Seismic and the ABMI benefits research on seismic line recovery in Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) (“Pulse”) and the Alberta Biodiversity Monitoring Institute (“the ABMI”) have signed a data sharing agreement to enhance public information on seismic lines in Alberta. Both organizations are motivated by providing credible, high-quality data in support of land-use decisions. The incorporation of the line geometry and age attribution of Pulse’s seismic data into the ABMI’s publicly available human footprint dataset will provide significant value to planners and researchers in Alberta.

Pulse owns and operates the largest licensable seismic data library in Western Canada, including data for the province of Alberta on the type and width of seismic lines and their date of creation. The ABMI produces an annual human footprint inventory for Alberta, a publicly available inventory of every human footprint feature in Alberta used by multiple parties for land-use planning purposes.

“The ABMI’s open access, province-wide human footprint inventory is one of our most popular products because it accurately delineates 112 types of human disturbances using satellite imagery and supporting information,” says Dr. Cynthia McClain, Director of ABMI’s Geospatial Centre. “These data support regional and sub-regional planning and cumulative effects assessment for multiple levels of government in Alberta, the joint federal/provincial Oil Sands Monitoring Program, academic researchers, and industry stakeholders—among many other applications.”

Crucially, the ABMI’s human footprint inventory has included information on the type and location of seismic lines, but not their age—until now. Knowing a seismic line’s age helps us understand how restoration treatments and natural regeneration progress over time. The provincial government has committed to restoring historic seismic lines in Alberta’s caribou ranges as part of caribou recovery planning. Since the age of seismic lines was previously publicly unavailable, research has been unable to evaluate how age could be used to estimate vegetation regrowth on the lines, and in turn how this can improve the efficiency of restoration planning. The inclusion of this data will benefit users prioritizing seismic lines for restoration as part of their environmental stewardship commitments.

“When we became aware of the Human Footprint Inventory, we quickly agreed that Pulse could help by contributing our seismic survey surface attribute information,” stated Neal Coleman, President and CEO of Pulse. “Since approximately 2005, Pulse’s seismic survey operations have utilized low-impact seismic (LIS) techniques including small, low-impact equipment, much narrower seismic lines, ‘avoidance’ cutting and careful remediation of all physical impacts. Our approach significantly reduced the environmental footprint of collecting seismic data—but we want to do even more. Pulse is fully committed to contributing to the restoration of our environment and believes that the enhanced data from the Human Footprint Inventory is one way to help in doing so.”

Both organizations welcome the opportunity to work together to advance land-use decision-making in Alberta. The enhanced inventory of seismic lines will be an invaluable resource in the path to a sustainable future.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 65,310 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 829,207 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, where most of Canada’s oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.

About the ABMI

The Alberta Biodiversity Monitoring Institute (ABMI) is an arm’s-length, not-for-profit scientific organization. The ABMI’s core business is to monitor and report on the status and trends of Alberta’s species, habitat, and human footprint. The ABMI provides relevant, timely, and credible scientific information to support natural resource and land-use decision-making in Alberta.

