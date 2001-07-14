ESAB Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ESAB Corporation ("ESAB" or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESAB), a world leader in fabrication and specialty gas control technology, announced today that it will issue a press release providing financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on the morning of Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern on that day, which will be open to the public by calling +1-888-550-5302 (U.S. callers) and +1-646-960-0685 (International callers) and referencing the conference ID number 4669992 and through webcast via ESAB’s website www.ESABcorporation.com under the “Investors” section.

ESAB’s financial results press release and supplemental information referenced on the call, if any, for the first quarter 2022 will be available under the “Investors” section of ESAB’s website prior to the conference call. A link to a replay of the call will also be available on the ESAB Corporation website later that day.

About ESAB Corporation

ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) is a world leader in fabrication and specialty gas control technology, providing our partners with advanced equipment, consumables, specialty gas control, robotics, and digital solutions which enable the everyday and extraordinary work that shapes our world. To learn more, visit www.ESABcorporation.com.

