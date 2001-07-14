Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Arqit+Quantum+Class+Action+Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ). Shares of Arqit Quantum plummeted as much as 20% in intraday trading on April, 18th 2022, after an article in the Wall Street Journal accused Arqit Quantum of making misleading statements to investors about the readiness and utility of its signature encryption system. Investors who lost money in Arqit Quantum Inc. are encouraged to contact Gibbs Law Group for more information about their legal rights.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a large part of Arqit’s pitch when going public via SPAC merger in September 2021 was that its signature Quantum Cloud product was selling well and had helped lock in a secure source of revenue. But according to the Wall Street Journal, its flagship Quantum Cloud technology “might never apply beyond niche uses.” After interviewing insiders and reviewing documents, The Wall Street Journal further alleges that at IPO time, Arqit had “little more than an early-stage prototype of its encryption system.”

In February 2021, Arqit’s chief revenue officer resigned, reportedly citing concerns that the CEO was “overstating contracts and giving unrealistic revenue projections to potential investors.” Indeed, as reported by Seeking Alpha, Arqit’s CEO claimed the company had “comfortably more money than we need” and they “[didn’t] need to raise any more money, ever.” However, former employees and people familiar with the company claim that in reality, Arqit's revenue is not from selling its product; instead, they say Arqit largely relies on government research grants to meet its business goals. Following the allegations in the Wall Street Journal Report, Arqit Quantum stock plummeted over 20% in intraday trading on Monday, April 18, 2022, causing significant harm to investors.

