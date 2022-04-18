DEEP GREEN ("DGWR") Executes on Plan and Releases 2021 Financial Results

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2022 / Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR) today announced the filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021. DGWR reported $363k in revenue and $193k in gross profit for 2021, mostly in the 4th quarter, compared respectively to $0 revenue and gross profit in 2020. DGWR also reported an increase in total assets from $15k in 2020 to $1.6 million for 2021.

"Approaching 2021, we had set out to restart operations with a richer gross profit model by acquiring and developing businesses that provide direct services to the market," stated David Bradford, President and COO. "Throughout the year we sought out, negotiated, and closed the critical acquisitions to refocus and energize the Company on a sustainable high growth path with high gross profit and highly scalable enterprises. We believe and are now showing that our first two acquisitions are bearing that out. Thanks to the creativity and collaboration of our financing partners, J.H. Darbie & Co., Quick Capital, and BHP Capital, who helped us get DGWR back on track and have helped set the stage for our next rounds of growth."

Deep Green acquired Amwaste, Inc., a Georgia based debris removal company in February 2021 and closed its acquisition of Lyell Environmental Services, Inc., a Nashville based environmental abatement and remediation provider in October.

Bill Edmonds, Chairman and CEO stated, "This past year was huge for us. We were able to raise $1.8 million in capital to fund acquisitions and invest in infrastructure to jump-start some positive cash flow businesses. In the fourth quarter alone, we sprang to life with over $240k of operating revenue and $130k of gross profit and have now started down the path of accelerating cash flow growth in our newly acquired companies and adding more to the mix."

