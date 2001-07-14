LILIUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lilium N.V. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lilium N.V. (“Lilium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LILM) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lilium securities between March 30, 2021 and March 14, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 17, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 14, 2022, Iceberg Research published a short report entitled “Lilium NV - The Losing Horse in the eVTOL [electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft] Race” (the “Iceberg Report”). The Iceberg Report asserted, among other issues, that “[m]any experts have raised serious doubts about” the viability of the Company's Lilium Jet reaching its objective of “fly[ing] up to 155 miles[,]” citing “its configuration of 36 ducted fans (recently reduced to 30) that devour power during takeoff and landing (hovering), and leaves little power for actual flight.” The Iceberg Report also noted that while “Lilium promises its Jet has ready access to battery cells with energy density of 320-330 Wh/kg[,]” “[o]ne of the sources it relies on to show these batteries are within reach is . . . a 34.8% Lilium-owned associated company whose CEO Sujeet Kumar was accused by General Motors of misrepresenting battery performance, while at his previous company Envia Systems.” The Iceberg Report further noted that Lilium’s Chief Executive Officer “had no meaningful professional aerospace experience before starting Lilium in 2015" and "estimate[d] that Lilium has about 18 months before its cash runs dry.”

On this news, Lilium’s stock price fell $1.25 per share, or 33.88%, to close at $2.44 per share on March 14, 2022.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Lilium materially overstates the Lilium Jet's design and capabilities; (2) Lilium materially overstates the likelihood for the Lilium Jet's timely certification; (3) Lilium misrepresents its ability to obtain or create the necessary batteries for the Lilium Jet; (4) the SPAC-merger would not and did not generate enough cash to commercially launch the Lilium Jet; (5) Qell Acquisition Corp. did not engage in proper due diligence regarding the Merger; and (6) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims hat investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lilium shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220418005566/en/