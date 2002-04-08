Affinor Growers Ships Its Third Order of Premium Vine-Ripened Strawberries and Expands Distribution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI; RSSFF) is pleased to announce that it has shipped its second order of vertically grown, vine ripened, Delizzimo strawberries to Four Seasons Farm at the global tourist attraction, Granville Island Public Market. The company has also shipped its first order of strawberries to the IGA on Robson Street in Vancouver. The demand for this premium, sustainable, greenhouse product is increasing as the word spreads throughout the industry. This shows the need and potential for high quality fresh produce sold as an Abbotsford local product through distributor, Berrymobile.



The strawberry harvest, packaging and delivery to local markets represents a successful commercial pilot of Affinor’s patented rotating towers (Canada, USA, Colombia, and Aruba), automated systems and processes. The berries were grown in Affinor’s 15,000 square foot greenhouse in Abbotsford BC from seedlings over the winter of 2022.

Affinor is in the process of permitting their new proprietary greenhouse, the “Atlantis”, which will accommodate growing strawberries, romaine lettuce, kale, and spinach in soil or hydroponic at 8 levels. This is double the current 4-level towers substantially decreasing costs and increasing yield. Affinor plans to offer the most sustainable, automated, turnkey commercial solution reducing water use and using alternative energy, with 40 solar cells currently installed with plans for more and two Tesla Powerwall batteries on order.

Affinor CEO - Nick Brusatore commented: “We’re selling out every harvest at premium prices with growing demand. The consensus opinion so far is that our strawberries have superior flavour and texture compared to the industrial farmed, mass-produced strawberry imports. The difference is our sustainable growing processes and technology, as well as the local, vine ripened quality picked and on shelves within hours.”

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits and vegetables in a sustainable manner. The Company is currently growing strawberries for local markets in its 15,000 square foot greenhouse in Abbotsford, BC.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: www.affinorgrowers.com

Affinor Growers Inc.

Nick Brusatore: [email protected]

Tel: (604) 356-0411

www.affinorgrowers.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.