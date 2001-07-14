SYNOPSYS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Synopsys, Inc. on Behalf of Synopsys Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Synopsys, Inc. (“Synopsys” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNPS) on behalf of Synopsys stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Synopsys has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 13, 2022, news outlets reported that Synopsys is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce. Investigators are looking into whether Synopsys provided chip designs and software to Huawei Technologies Co.’s HiSilicon unit for manufacture at Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (“SMIC”). U.S. companies are barred from selling some types of technology to Huawei and SMIC because they’ve been designated as threats to national security by the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security.

On this news, Synopsys’ share price fell $4.11 to close at $306.72 per share on April 13, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Synopsys shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

