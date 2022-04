LCID DEADLINE: Investors in Lucid Group, Inc. with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO

/PRNewswire/ -- The law firm ofannounces that purchasers or acquirers of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) common stock betweenand, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff in, No. 22-cv-02094 (N.D. Cal.). Commenced onand pending before Judge, theclass action lawsuit charges Lucid as well as certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.: Lucid designs, engineers, builds, and sells luxury electric vehicles ("EVs"). Specifically, Lucid currently sells an electric sedan, the Lucid Air, and plans to launch an electric SUV, the Lucid Gravity. On, prior to the commercial launch of the Lucid Air, Lucid announced its plans to merge with Churchill Capital Corp. IV, a special purpose acquisition company, in a transaction that would allow Lucid securities to be publicly traded and would provide Lucid within capital (the "Merger").Theclass action lawsuit alleges that, as Lucid transitioned into a publicly traded company, defendants assured investors that Lucid would produce 577 EVs in 2021, 20,000 EVs in 2022, and 49,000 EVs in 2023 (including 12,000 of the Project Gravity SUV, which would launch that year). Indeed, defendants repeatedly assured investors that Lucid's production capacity was rapidly increasing and that Lucid would reach its production targets. However, as theclass action lawsuit alleges, defendants overstated Lucid's production capabilities while concealing that "extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges" were hampering Lucid's operations from the start of the Class Period.On, Lucid admitted that it: (1) had only delivered approximately 125 EVs in 2021 and still had only produced approximately 400 EVs by; (2) would only produce between 12,000 and 14,000 EVs in 2022; and (3) would delay the launch of the Lucid Gravity until 2024. Defendant Rawlinson attributed the slashed production outlook to "the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges [Lucid] encountered." On this news, the price of Lucid common stock fell by more than 13%, damaging investors.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Lucid common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing theclass action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate theclass action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of theclass action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the 2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearlyfor investors last year alone – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– inPlease visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway,, CA 92101J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP